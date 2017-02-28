Survey: Consumer confidence in Florida drops after high mark

- Consumer confidence in Florida is dropping after reaching some of its highest levels since the Great Recession.

The monthly University of Florida consumer survey released Tuesday measured confidence at 94.0, which is 3.3 points lower than it was in January.

Researchers say the drop matches similar drops at the national level. The lowest index possible is a 2, and the highest is 150.

Hector Sandoval of the Economic Analysis Program at UF's Bureau of Economic and Business Research says that while Floridians are slightly more optimistic about their personal finances currently there are fears about the future. Floridians are less positive about their personal finances a year from now and there are negative opinions about the national economy.

Sandoval said Floridians are pessimistic independent of their socio-economic and demographic status.

