Passengers stranded overnight at Daytona International Airport News Passengers stranded overnight at Daytona International Airport 271 passengers were stranded in the Daytona International Airport Saturday night after an emergency landing forced them to stall the travelers' dream vacations.

The AirBerlin passengers remained in the terminal for over 24 hours when their flight from Düsseldorf, Germany to Cancun, Mexico reported smoke in the cockpit, forcing the landing in Daytona.

FOX 35’s David Williams has more on the story.