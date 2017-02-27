2 people pulled from small plane crash in Colorado

- Acccording to the Berthhoud Fire Department in Colorado, a small plane with two people on board crashed into a reservoir in Larimer County on Monday morning.

Authorities say the plane crashed into the Culver Reservoir southwest of Berthoud and north of Longmont at about 7:40 a.m. MDT.

Two people were pulled from the water and taken to a hospital. Their conditions are not known at this time.

The plane, a Cessna 172, was seen floating in the water of the reservoir as emergency personnel gathers at the crash site. It’s not yet known where the plane took off from or where it was heading.

The cause of the crash is under investigation by the Federal Aviation Administration. This story is developing as we will continue to update as more information becomes available.