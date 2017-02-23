Winning $435 million Powerball ticket sold in Indiana

Check those numbers! Did you buy your ticket in Indiana? You might have won the $435 million jackpot.

The numbers drawn Wednesday night were 10, 13, 28, 52 and 61, with 2 being the Powerball.

Powerball's website said the winning ticket was sold in Indiana. One ticket sold in New Jersey matched five numbers with Power Play to win $2 million, while tickets sold in Kansas, Massachusetts, New York and Texas matched five numbers to win $1 million.

Big winners in Florida have not been announced at this time.