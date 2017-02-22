Markeith Loyd delivers message to judge News Markieth Loyd delivers message to judge Accused killer Markeith Loyd was back in court on Wednesday, and he won his first legal battle.

- Accused killer Markeith Loyd was back in court on Wednedsay, and he won his first legal battle. He was scheduled to make a plea, but instead, he gave the judge a hand-written motion requesting to reschedule the hearing because he was not given any documentation explaining the charges against him.

“I don’t wanna talk to you,” Loyd said during questioning by Ninth Judicial Circuit Chief Judge Frederick Lauten.

Judge Lauten granted his request but encouraged Loyd once again to get a public defender.

"You very life is at stake. You're up against trained, experienced trial lawyers, and in many ways, it would be like you're in a fight with your hand tied behind your back."

Loyd is charged with first-degree murder in the deaths of his pregnant ex-girlfriend, Sade Dixon, and Orlando Police Lt. Debra Clayton.