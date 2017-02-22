Rollins fraternaties suspended for 'high risk behaviors'

- Rollins College has temporarily suspended fraternity activity for all six fraternities with concerns of "high-risk behavior."

The decision to suspend the fraternities was made by Meghan Weyant, assistant vice president of student affairs and dean of students. Weyant came to the conclusion after reviewing a series of student conduct concerns. The suspension is scheduled to end March 31.

Weyant said she will be working closely with the Office of Fraternity and Sorority Life, Interfraternity Council and fraternity chapter presidents to determine a plan "to align the vision and values of the fraternity experience with the academic mission of Rollins."

All 'Greek Week' activities scheduled for the last week of March have been canceled. There will be a series of Fraternity and Sorority Life Summits instead to help improve the fraternities overall.

The suspension does not affect sororities.