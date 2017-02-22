SpaceX Dragon docking with ISS waved off

The SpaceX Dragon cargo spacecraft waved off its planned docking with the International Space Station at 3:25 a.m. Onboard computers triggered the abort after recognizing an incorrect value in data about the location of the space station.

Per the re-rendezvous plan built into every mission, the spacecraft automatically reset for another rendezvous and docking attempt in 24 hours.

The spacecraft is in excellent shape with no issues, and the crew aboard the space station is safe. The next rendezvous attempt is targeted for Thursday morning.

NASA TV coverage will begin at 4 a.m. with grapple expected around 6 a.m. Installation coverage will begin at 8 a.m.

Watch live on NASA TV and online at: http://www.nasa.gov/live.