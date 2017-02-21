Seaworld Orlando offers $5,000 scholarship to Florida students

- SeaWorld Orlando’s Environmental Scholarship Program is now accepting applications from Florida high school seniors who share the organization’s passion for protecting and preserving the natural world. If selected, students will receive a one-time award of $5,000 to use at any college or university they plan to attend.

As a part of their application, students must have at least a 3.0 GPA and create a short video that demonstrates their commitment to conservation or environmental issues. The video must be uploaded to YouTube and submitted on the SeaWorld website by Friday, March 31, 2017.

The applications will be evaluated by representatives of SeaWorld’s Education & Conservation Department. Judges will consider originality, creativity, content, organization, neatness and the general presentation of the application.

To learn more and submit an application, interested students are encouraged to visit https://seaworldparks.com/en/seaworld-orlando/educational-programs/scholarships.