FHP searching for driver after fatal hit-and-run in Orange County Florida Highway Patrol is searching for the driver responsible for a deadly hit-and-run in Orange County Monday night.

Troopers confirm a pedestrian was crossing Pine Hills Road near Balboa Drive when they were hit by a vehicle traveling southbound.

While the person was lying in the road, troopers confirm a second vehicle, believed to be a dark grey SUV hit them, and quickly drove off.

Justin Ortiz says the victim is his aunt.

"I'm seeking justice and peace, and I would like that for my aunt," he said.

Ortiz said he wants the driver who left the scene to come forward.

"I would like to say come forward because if this happened to their family member, they would like the same," He explained.

Elisa Ortiz told Fox 35's David Williams the victim is her sister.

"If you could face yourself and give yourself in because this is so sad," She said.

Ortiz said she and her family were out having a good time Monday night, when her sister went to get something from the store.

She and other family members went to look for her, but could not find her.

"My mom, she's going to be devastated with this," Ortiz said.

In this part of central Florida, FHP's website said they have at least 15 active hit and run investigations going on right now, excluding this one.

FHP says if you have any information on the second vehicle, please call Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS.