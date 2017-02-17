Couple's photo about successful IVF treatment goes viral

A couple's touching photo about their successful IVF journey has gone viral.

Lauren Walker posted a powerful image to Facebook showing two onesies surrounded by the hundreds of needles and prescriptions she used during her IVF treatment.

"We thought about how to announce our two miracles to the world. Everything we could think of fell short of doing them justice. Doing ourselves justice, for every trial and tribulation we have been through these past years," wrote Walker on Facebook.

In her post, Walker describes losing five embryos and the feeling of hopelessness and heartbreak of treatment. Soon, though, Walker and her husband, Garyt, discovered they were pregnant with twins and decided to honor their future children while remembering the journey that got them to a successful pregnancy.

"There was a lot of pain, hope, and fear behind each of these needles. Each one representes [sic] a different day, a different path, a different emotion."

Walker wrote that her twins will be named Duke and Diana, and that they are "already so loved."

And after 953 days of struggle, we can certainly see why!