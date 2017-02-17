Judge: Man accused of killing flamingo incompetent for trial

- A Florida judge ruled that a man accused of killing a flamingo at Busch Gardens is too mentally ill to go to trial.

Hillsborough Circuit Judge Tom Barber issued the order Friday after two doctors who examined 45-year-old Joseph Corrao concluded he's not competent to stand trial on an aggravated animal cruelty charge stemming from the death of Pinky.

The Tampa Bay Times reports Barber wants the doctors to discuss their findings and treatment options during a future hearing.

Corrao, who is free on bond, attended the hearing but said little.

Police reports show that during an Aug. 2 visit to the Tampa theme park with his family, Corrao reached into an animal pen, grabbed Pinky and slammed her to the ground. She was later euthanized.