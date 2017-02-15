2 killed in head-on collision on Florida's Space Coast

- Authorities say two people are dead and one seriously injured after a head-on collision in central Florida.

The Florida Highway Patrol says 27-year-old Ryan Dolan of Cocoa drove around a stopped vehicle at a red light and travelled through the intersection, striking another car early Wednesday.

Dolan and his passenger, 31-year-old William Schuster, were killed in the crash. The FHP said neither was wearing a seatbelt.

The driver of the other vehicle, 18-year-old Cheyenne Garrett, suffered serious injuries in the collision, and a 15-year-old passenger received minor injuries.

The FHP says the crash remains under investigation.