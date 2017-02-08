Guide to the Florida State Fair which kicks off Feb. 9-20

- The rides, the fair food, and the animals are all ready for the crowds at the 113th Florida State Fair, which kicks off Thursday at the Florida State Fairgrounds.

Anyone who purchases tickets online in advance can get discounts on tickets. Adults can save $4 on tickets to the fair and purchase them for $9. Those who purchase online and in advance can save $2 on seniors and kids admission. Discount ticket prices are $7 for seniors and $5 for kids.

Regular prices are $13 for adults, $7 for kids and $9 for seniors.

Parking is always free.

CLICK TO DOWNLOAD THE FAIR MAP

Weekday ride armbands cost $20 in advance and $25 at the gate, and any day armbands cost $30 in advance and $35 at the gate.

In addition to the rides and the food, there's live entertainment and concerts for everyone. Shopkins characters will be there to greet the kids, there is a large exhibit based on the history of candy including a look at the taste-test challenge game "Beanboozled," there's a traveling sea lion for those who like to get up close and personal with sea life, performing K-9s, death-defying circus acts, a butterfly encounter, giraffes, a bear show and of course, the Hollywood Racing Pigs.

RELATED: NEW FLORIDA STATE FAIR CULINARY LINEUP

Some of the fair foods fairgoers can expect this year include the White Cheddar Bacon Pretzel Hot Dog, the Cheesy Fried Enchilada Funnel Cake and the Nutella Oreo Funnel Cake, not to mention the variety of burgers betwixt donuts and even a donut grilled cheese.

The fair runs at the Florida State Fairgrounds from Feb. 9-20th. Head to the website, www.floridastatefair.com for more information on hours, ticket prices, entertainment and concerts.