President Trump addresses law enforcement, Judd responds

President Trump addressed law enforcement officials from around the country Wednesday, saying they will always have a true friend in the White House.

The president spoke to the Major County Sheriffs' Association, of which Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd is the Vice President. It's a joint conference in Washington, D.C. with the Major Cities Chiefs Association.

The president told law enforcement officials that he had their backs and he asked law enforcement to notify Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly if they know who the illegal immigrant gang members are so they can be deported. He also said the wall that he plans to build along the Mexican border was in the process of being designed.

"Every child in America should be able to play outside without fear, walk home without danger, and attend a school without being worried about drugs, gangs, or violence," said President Trump.

Sheriff Judd said it was refreshing to hear that the president has their backs. "And we have your backs, protecting you in the community across this nation," said Judd.

WATCH THE FULL SPEECH: