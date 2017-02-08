Circus performers injured in Sarasota high-wire fall News Circus performers injured in Sarasota high-wire fall Several performers were injured after falling 25 feet from a tightrope during practice for an upcoming Sarasota Circus show on Wednesday. Famed wire-walker Nik Wallenda was involved, but not hurt.

- Several performers were injured after falling from a tightrope during practice for an upcoming Sarasota Circus show on Wednesday.

A call came in at 12:48 p.m. alerting authorities that multiple people had fallen from a tightrope at University Town Center, firefighters told FOX 13. At least five people were injured, including four trauma alerts.

Ambulances and helicopters responded to the scene. FOX 13's Kim Kuizon reports that concerned family members also rushed to the scene, where one woman exclaimed, "That's my mom who fell off."

Pedro Reis, founder of the Circus Arts Conservatory, said the performers were practicing an eight-person pyramid trick on the high wire when they lost their balance. They were approximately 25 feet above the ground.

The performers were rehearsing the final act for the 20th anniversary show sponsored by the Circus Arts Conservatory and Circus Sarasota. This year's event features the famed Nik Wallenda of the "Flying Wallendas."

Family members told FOX 13 that Wallenda himself was present at the time of the incident, but he was not among those injured.

Ambulances and fire trucks are leaving the area. This is the circus that @NikWallenda will perform at @FOX13News #Sarasota #Breaking pic.twitter.com/roqfvyyuSo — Kim Kuizon FOX 13 (@kkuizon) February 8, 2017

The show is scheduled to begin on Friday and run through March 5.

Though the injured members will be unable to perform, Reis hopes they will be back on their feet in several months, but until then they will will go with "Plan B."

Reis said, "The circus is resilient, the circus people are resilient, the show must go on."