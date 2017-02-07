Autistic teen robbed on way to bus stop in Sanford News Autistic teen robbed on way to bus stop in Sanford Police are investigating after a teen was autism was robbed at gunpoint in Sanford.

Danielle Neumann says her son, who’s in 8th grade at Sanford Middle School, was walking to the bus stop from their home on Hartwell Avenue when it happened Monday morning.

“When the shock wore off, that was the worst,” Neumann said, holding back tears.

Her son, 14-year-old son Nathan Neumann, told FOX 35 that the suspects held a gun to his head and that he handed over his wallet. It only happened a few doors down from the family's home.

“He’s been through so much,” Neumann said.

She says this is the first year Nathan has walked to the bus stop on his own.

“He was feeling more independent and now they took that away from him,” she explained.

She says Nathan hasn’t been sleeping or eating and he’ll no longer be riding the bus to school.

Now the Sanford mom is anxious for an arrest - she says she wants to make sure the suspects don't hurt anyone else.

“I don’t want another parent and another child to go through this again.”

Sanford Police say there was another robbery in the same area, at around the same time Monday morning. Investigators are still trying to figure out if the two cases are connected.

There are still no suspects at this time.