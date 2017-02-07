Coyote kills Deltona dog, chickens and cats News Coyote kills Deltona dog, chickens and cats Amy Rothert just moved into a rural Deltona neighborhood near Sheryl Avenue. Part of the property's appeal was the large yard for her dogs to run around.

- Amy Rothert just moved into a rural Deltona neighborhood near Sheryl Avenue. Part of the property’s appeal was the large yard for her dogs to run around.

But now, she's nervous even letting them outside.

"They were barking, but then they started running and barking and over in the corner. Ruff Ruff Ruff! Then I heard nothing else so I knew something happened," Rothert said.

By the time she ran outside, little Bella was dead.

Rothert put in surveillance cameras to try and find out what killed Bella.

A coyote showed up night after night, and even tried to dig up Bella's grave.

Deltona Animal control says they have received reports of coyotes being spotted in the area.

In fact, some of Rothert's neighbors have had chickens and cats killed.

Florida Fish and Wildlife doesn’t come out to trap coyotes, but homeowners can hire their own trappers.

Now Rothert goes outside with her dogs instead of letting them be alone.