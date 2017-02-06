Hit-and-run driver under investigation for DUI manslaughter News Hit-and-run driver under investigation for DUI manslaughter A driver remains under investigation for DUI manslaughter after striking and killing a cyclist in Rockledge.

Police say the victim cyclist was driving against traffic to prevent from being hit from behind, but the suspect still managed to hit him from behind because his car drifted through a curve to the other side of Barnes Road in Rockledge.

Police say the driver, 25-year-old Dylan Pasik, hit and killed the cyclist with a Nissan Altima. Police say the driver briefly stopped, but then got back into his car before officers spotted him a short distance from the accident scene.

The victim is identified as 38-year-old Christopher Holton, who lived with his parents in Rockledge. Police believe alcohol was involved, but have not arrested him because they are awaiting the results of his blood test, which police say the driver voluntarily agreed to give.

Police say the driver is cooperating with their investigation and he has a well-known local connection: his grandfather is a local retired Army colonel who fought in Somalia in 1993. That battle was dramatized in the book and movie entitled "Black Hawk Down."