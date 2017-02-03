Man, dog attacked by black bear in Florida

(FOX NEWS)
(FOX NEWS)

Posted:Feb 03 2017 01:48PM EST

Updated:Feb 03 2017 01:48PM EST

GULF BREEZE, Fla. (AP) - Officials say a man and his dog are recovering after being attacked by a black bear in the Florida Panhandle.

Local media outlets report the attack occurred Saturday night.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission reports that a Gulf Breeze man let his dog out into the front yard where it encountered a bear. The dog was injured, and when the man approached, the bear swatted him. The man was hospitalized for a short time, but neither his injuries nor the dog's injuries were considered life-threatening.

FWC officers are investigating and have started trapping efforts in the area.

 App Store Get it on Google Play

  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories You May Be Interested In – includes Advertiser Stories