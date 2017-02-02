Family finds rattlesnake in toilet, but that's not all

- A rattlesnake found its way into the toilet of a family in Texas, but when the experts were called in, that's not the only snake they found.

There were 23 more rattlesnakes hiding underneath the family's house!

Nathan Hawkins of Big Country Snake Removal in Buffalo Gap says 13 of the rattlesnakes were hiding in a storm cellar and he found 10 more underneath the house when he crawled under it. Five of the snakes were babies.

RELATED: VIDEO: Man finds snakes lowering from ceiling

The snake in the toilet had found its way in from an opening in a pipe, Hawkins said, which he later sealed up.

Hawkins says it's easy for a rattlesnake (or 24) to go undetected because they're secretive and rely on their camouflage. "Just because you don't see them doesn't mean they aren't there," he said.

WATCH: Alligator jumps into vacationers' boat

Hawkins removed all the snakes himself without a problem and relocated them safely. "If you carefully move denning snakes, they remain calm," he said.

Hawkins does snake removal, but also recommends people have snake inspections to seek out any hiding snakes around their property.