Senate committee approves Betsy DeVos 12-11

- A Senate committee has approved Republican donor and school choice advocate Betsy DeVos for education secretary, even as two GOP senators expressed some reservations.

After a heated debate Tuesday morning, senators on the Health, Education, Pensions and Labor Committee have voted 12-11 along partisan lines to support DeVos' nomination, sending it to the full Senate for action.

The vote was briefly challenged as one of the favorable votes was given by proxy. The vote was repeated and DeVos's nomination was confirmed.

Two prominent Republicans on the committee, Sens. Susan Collins of Maine and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, expressed their skepticism over DeVos. They say they are not yet sure whether they will vote for her on the Senate floor.

Murkowski says DeVos has yet to prove that she deeply cares about America's struggling schools and its children. Murkowski says the nominee has not yet earned her full support.