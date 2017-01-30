Florida man holding hatchet and gun shot by deputies

- A man staying at a central Florida hotel got into a shoot-out with sheriff's deputies.

The Osceola County Sheriff's Office says its deputies responded to reports of gun shots coming from a Kissimmee hotel.

When deputies got there, authorities say 36-year-old Timothy Wohlfelder came out of the room and fired at them.

He then came back out of the room armed with a hatchet and pistol and refused to drop his weapons.

Deputies shot Wohlfelder three times. He's in stable condition at a hospital and is being charged with three counts of attempted murder on a law-enforcement officer.

A hotel guest staying in a room located in the direction Wohlfelder was firing also sustained a gunshot wound and was being treated at a local hospital.

A previous version of this story incorrectly stated that Wohlfelder was armed with a machete.