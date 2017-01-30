Florida man holding hatchet and gun shot by deputies

KISSIMMEE, Fla. (AP) - A man staying at a central Florida hotel got into a shoot-out with sheriff's deputies.
The Osceola County Sheriff's Office says its deputies responded to reports of gun shots coming from a Kissimmee hotel.
When deputies got there, authorities say 36-year-old Timothy Wohlfelder came out of the room and fired at them.
He then came back out of the room armed with a hatchet and pistol and refused to drop his weapons.
Deputies shot Wohlfelder three times. He's in stable condition at a hospital and is being charged with three counts of attempted murder on a law-enforcement officer.
A hotel guest staying in a room located in the direction Wohlfelder was firing also sustained a gunshot wound and was being treated at a local hospital.
A previous version of this story incorrectly stated that Wohlfelder was armed with a machete.