Kissimmee man wielding machete and gun shot by deputies News Kissimmee man wielding machete and gun shot by deputies A Kissimmee man said he and his girlfriend were minding their own business in their room when shots came crashing in.

One of the bullets landed in a living room wall where investigators marked it as evidence, and another shattered a framed picture on the wall.

The man said a barrage of bullets burst through the walls, with at least 3 bullets invading his room.

"A bullet came through the side under the bed," the man told FOX 35's David Williams.

The victim didn't want to show his face or use his name.

That bullet flew in just a few feet from where they were on the floor, trying desperately not to get shot.

"That's when she told me she got hit," The man explained.

He claims his 54-year-old girlfriend was an innocent bystander shot in the leg. He believes she could've gotten killed.

"She is lucky to be alive right now," He said.

Osceola County's Sheriff said they got to Kissimmee's Friendly Village Inn Motel just after 9:15 p.m. on Saturday.

Sheriff Russ Gibson said 37-year-old Timothy Wohlfelder, armed with a machete and a gun, shot at them from inside a room.

Sheriff Gibson said Wohlfelder left the room, approached Deputies and ignored all orders to drop the weapons.

Two Deputies pulled out their guns. It's undetermined how many times he was hit.

Sheriff Gibson said the deputies were "In fear for their lives."

Wohlfelder was taken to Osceola Regional Medical Center for treatment.

People FOX 35 talked to who live at the motel don't personally know Wohlfelder and can't figure a motive. But, Savannah, said it's time to leave.

"It's scary!" She said.

The victim's boyfriend added "I don't even want to be here anymore."

No deputies were hurt in the shooting. The Sheriff told reporters Wohlfelder was custody at the Osceola Regional Medical Center.

County records indicate Wohlfelder is facing charges including premiditated murder.

