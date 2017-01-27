Deer spotted around Maryland with jug on head

By: fox5dc.com staff

Posted:Jan 27 2017 07:52PM EST

Updated:Jan 27 2017 11:14PM EST

BEL AIR, Md. - State officials are trying to help free a deer whose head is stuck in a plastic jug.

Over the weekend the Maryland Department of Natural Resources received reports of a deer in Bel Air, Maryland who was walking around with a jug stuck on its head. The jug appears to be a plastic pretzel container.

A wildlife team is in the area attempting to get closer to the deer, and once they do they will remove the jug.

Although the deer appears to be ok and not injured, it still cannot eat or drink with the jug on its head.

