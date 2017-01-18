Bond set at $400K for man accused of helping Markeith Loyd News Bond set at $400K for man accused of helping Markeith Loyd There was a disruption in court on Tuesday during a bond hearing for a man accused of assisting 41-year-old Markeith Loyd after the slaying of Loyd's pregnant ex-girlfriend in December.

Prosecutors say Loyd was aided by Zarghee Mayan, who’s been charged after Loyd shot Sade Dixon to death on December 13.

During the bond hearing, Mayan's brother shouted after lawyers were asking Mayan about cash he carried with him. Authorities said Mayan gave Loyd money, food, and a ride when he was being sought by police.

Loyd was also wanted in the shooting death of Orlando Police Master Sgt. Debra Clayton on Jan. 9. Loyd was taken into custody on Tuesday.

Mayan, 33, was charged with accessory after the fact to first-degree murder, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office arrest report.

Mayan is one of three people who have been arrested in connection to the massive manhunt for Loyd, prior to Loyd's arrest. Loyd's niece, Lakensha Smith-Loyd, and his ex-girlfriend, Jameis Slaughter, also were charged with accessory after the fact to first degree murder in Dixon's death. All three are at the Orange County jail.

Prosecutors urged the judge to set his bond as high as possible. Bond was set at $400,000. Mayan insists he only helped Loyd, becasue he feared for his own safety.