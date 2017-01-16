1 week later, still no sign of murder suspect Markeith Loyd News 1 week later, still no sign of murder suspect Markeith Loyd The memorial for fallen Orlando Police Lt. Debra Clayton continues to grow outside the department's headquarters in Downtown Orlando.

The intense manhunt for her killer rages on with Monday marking eight days since the search for suspect Markeith Loyd began.

Lt. Clayton was gunned down January 9 in the parking lot of an Orlando Walmart.

The search for Loyd led dozens of police officers and deputies to the Rosemont neighborhood Sunday evening.

Neighbors watched as armored vehicles moved down the street.

"I was scared at first. I'm not going to lie,” resident Justine Clark said. “I closed all the blinds."

Investigators confirmed they were searching the woods near the old Rosemont Golf Club for Loyd.

Fox 35 saw dozens of officers with M-16's in hand and tactical gear on their backs.

"I've been on alert...high alert...very high alert," Clark said.

Police say they were not working on any specific tip, but the golf course was just a large area that had gone previously unsearched.

The Rosemont neighborhood was the scene of an intense manhunt for Loyd in the hours immediately following Lt. Clayton being gunned down.

There is still a $100,000 reward for information leading to Loyd's arrest. Call CRIMELINE at 1-800-423-TIPS with any information.