Police investigate shooting in Lake Mary

Posted:Jan 14 2017 10:41PM EST

Updated:Jan 15 2017 04:07PM EST

LAKE MARY, Fla. (WOFL FOX 35) - Lake Mary Police are investigating an apparent road rage shooting that happened Saturday night.

Police say it happened on southbound Rinehart Road.

Investigators say three adults and a juvenile were inside a car when another car pulled up to their vehicle and fired a gun.

Police say no one was hurt and no suspects have been arrested.

Investigators are asking for any witnesses to come forward.

