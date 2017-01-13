Honoring the fallen

- Affectionately known as Big Norm, Deputy First Class Norman Lewis was remembered at a visitation Thursday night by hundreds of friends, family, and community members who didn't even know him but wanted to show their support.



"Just wanted to show that we love every person that's in there that's grieving, that's looking for answers, and just praying for them," said Dahlia Wright.



Lewis’ motorcycle unit lined the entrance outside the First Baptist Church of Orlando where his public visitation was held -- as luck would have it, a rainbow appeared just before it began. There were lots of hugs and tears as law enforcement and every day folks showed up to pay their respects to the 35-year-old, 11-year veteran Orange County deputy.



“It' so hurtful to see a young man's life cut short, I have children, I have grandchildren his age, so I know the feeling," said Mary Maxwell.



But as much as there was grief there was also anger, that the suspect accused in the deadly chain of events is still out there.



“Where ever you are Mr. Loyd, wherever you are, you are not safe until you have been caught, because they will get you," said Maxwell.

The funeral service for Deputy First Class Norman Lewis has been postponed until Sunday at 2:30 p.m. at the First Baptist Church of Orlando due to a "family emergency."