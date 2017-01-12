Police: Man pours gas on ex-girlfriend, son before setting house on fire [ ] Hide Caption [ ] Show Caption Edgard Fuentes News Police: Man pours gas on ex-girlfriend, son before setting house on fire Police are searching for a man that set his ex-girlfriend and her son on fire in Palm Bay before the house went up in flames.

A woman and her son woke up to her ex-boyfriend, 64-year-old Edgard Fuentes, pouring gasoline on them around 12 a.m. Thursday, according to police.

Using a lighter, Fuentes lit both the mother and the son on fire before the house was completely destroyed by flames.

The Palm Bay Police Department has issued an arrest warrant for Fuentes, charging him with attempted first-degree murder, attempted felony murder, arson and burglary.

According to police, the boy tried to fight off Fuentes before suffering severe burns.

The latest condition of the mother and boy has not been released.

