1 person critical after metal crashes through windshield on I-4

- One person is in critical condition after a large piece of metal crashed through their windshield on WB I-4 near Altamonte Springs.

One person was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center with serious injuries, troopers said.

The crash happened just before 7 a.m. when the metal protruding from the back of a truck somehow crashed and ended up through the windshield of another vehicle, according to investigators.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the metal was protruding from the back of a truck, which was stopped in traffic.

Troopers did not say if there were other people in the vehicle.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to FOX 35 News for more details.