1 person critical after metal crashes through windshield on I-4

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. (WOFL FOX 35) - One person is in critical condition after a large piece of metal crashed through their windshield on WB I-4 near Altamonte Springs.
One person was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center with serious injuries, troopers said.
The crash happened just before 7 a.m. when the metal protruding from the back of a truck somehow crashed and ended up through the windshield of another vehicle, according to investigators.
According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the metal was protruding from the back of a truck, which was stopped in traffic.
Troopers did not say if there were other people in the vehicle.
