'Sausage Castle' burns down in Osceola County

- The notorious nuisance house known as the “Sausage Castle” caught fire and burned to the ground in St. Cloud Wednesday morning.

The fire was first reported in the 3800 block of Hickory Tree Street, officials said.

According to officials, the fire was extinguished but not before the home was completely lost.

The “Sausage Castle” was created by Mike Busey, a social media star, who used five acres of his land to build the party space.

The house has been vacant for nearly six months, officials said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.