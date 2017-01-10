Pulse nightclub sign to shine blue to honor fallen officers

- The Pulse Nightclub family will remember the two local law enforcement officers who were slain this week by lighting the club sign in blue.

The light will turn on at sundown and will serve as a symbol of gratitude to the Orlando Police and Orange County Sheriff’s officers.

“Sergeant Clayton was one of the first officers to respond to us in our most dire time of need. This is a small way for us to let law enforcement and their loved ones know we are thinking of them and are grateful for their ultimate sacrifice,” said Barbara Poma, owner of Pulse Nightclub.

Authorities say they have probable cause to arrest 41-year-old Markeith Loyd for first-degree murder in the death of Master Sgt. Debra Clayton.

Clayton was fatally shot after she approached Loyd outside a Walmart store Monday morning, said Orlando Police Chief John Mina. Loyd was wanted for questioning in the shooting death of his pregnant ex-girlfriend last month.

Although the club remains closed, the black and white lighted sign shines every night letting the public know that the heart of Pulse continues.