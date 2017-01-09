Officer shot and killed outside Walmart; manhunt for suspect underway [ ] Hide Caption [ ] Show Caption OSCO is looking for this man, Markeith Loyd, in connection with an officer-involved shooting. News Police: OPD officer shot outside of Walmart A manhunt is currently underway for the person police believe shot and killed an officer at a Walmart in Orange County.

- A manhunt is currently underway for the person Orlando Police say shot and killed an officer at a Walmart in Orange County. Police are currently looking for Markeith Loyd.

The Orlando Police Department tells us the shooting happened at the store at Princeton Street and John Young Parkway. A female officer was taken away from the scene on a stretcher to a nearby hospital. It is not known if this is the officer who was killed.

Loyd was spotted Monday morning fleeing in a vehicle from the Walmart on Princeton Street by an Orange County Sheriff's Office deputy. Loyd pulled into a nearby apartment complex and fired at deputies, hitting one deputies unmarked SUV twice. The deputy involved in this shooting was unharmed. Loyd then carjacked a vehicle and fled again. That vehicle was later abandoned.

No further details have been released on the cause.

Markeith Loyd is the suspect who shot OPD officer this morning. Anyone w/info please call 1-800-423-TIPS @CrimelineFL pic.twitter.com/TeABsCsTh4 — Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) January 9, 2017

The Orlando Police Department family is heartbroken today. One of our own was taken in the line of duty. There are no words. pic.twitter.com/M48o1nnr4h — Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) January 9, 2017 Several Orange County schools have been placed on lockdown as a precautionary measure as the investigation continues: 1. Gateway School 2. Evans High School 3. Pine Hills Elementary School 4. Meadowbrook Middle School 5. Positive Pathways 6. Orange Center 7. Rolling Hills Elementary School 8. Lockhart Middle School 9. Lockhart Elementary School 10. Acceleration Academy West 11. Esteem Academy 12. Orange Virtual School 13. Lake Silver Elementary School

14. Oak Hill Elementary School

15. Rosemont Elementary



All student and staff remain safe.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to FOX 35 News for more details.