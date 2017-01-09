Officer shot and killed outside Walmart; manhunt for suspect underway

ORLANDO, Fla. (WOFL FOX 35) - A manhunt is currently underway for the person Orlando Police say shot and killed an officer at a Walmart in Orange County. Police are currently looking for Markeith Loyd.
The Orlando Police Department tells us the shooting happened at the store at Princeton Street and John Young Parkway. A female officer was taken away from the scene on a stretcher to a nearby hospital. It is not known if this is the officer who was killed.
Loyd was spotted Monday morning fleeing in a vehicle from the Walmart on Princeton Street by an Orange County Sheriff's Office deputy. Loyd pulled into a nearby apartment complex and fired at deputies, hitting one deputies unmarked SUV twice. The deputy involved in this shooting was unharmed. Loyd then carjacked a vehicle and fled again. That vehicle was later abandoned.
No further details have been released on the cause.
Markeith Loyd is the suspect who shot OPD officer this morning. Anyone w/info please call 1-800-423-TIPS @CrimelineFL pic.twitter.com/TeABsCsTh4— Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) January 9, 2017
The Orlando Police Department family is heartbroken today. One of our own was taken in the line of duty. There are no words. pic.twitter.com/M48o1nnr4h— Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) January 9, 2017
This is a developing story. Stay tuned to FOX 35 News for more details.