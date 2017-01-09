Officer shot and killed outside Walmart; manhunt for suspect underway

Posted:Jan 09 2017 08:18AM EST

Updated:Jan 09 2017 10:25AM EST

ORLANDO, Fla. (WOFL FOX 35) - A manhunt is currently underway for the person Orlando Police say shot and killed an officer at a Walmart in Orange County. Police are currently looking for Markeith Loyd.

The Orlando Police Department tells us the shooting happened at the store at Princeton Street and John Young Parkway. A female officer was taken away from the scene on a stretcher to a nearby hospital. It is not known if this is the officer who was killed.

Loyd was spotted Monday morning fleeing in a vehicle from the Walmart on Princeton Street by an Orange County Sheriff's Office deputy. Loyd pulled into a nearby apartment complex and fired at deputies, hitting one deputies unmarked SUV twice. The deputy involved in this shooting was unharmed. Loyd then carjacked a vehicle and fled again. That vehicle was later abandoned.

No further details have been released on the cause.

 
Several Orange County schools have been placed on lockdown as a precautionary measure as the investigation continues:
 
1.      Gateway School
2.      Evans High School
3.      Pine Hills Elementary School
4.      Meadowbrook Middle School
5.      Positive Pathways
6.      Orange Center
7.      Rolling Hills Elementary School
8.      Lockhart Middle School
9.      Lockhart Elementary School
10.   Acceleration Academy West
11.   Esteem Academy 
12.   Orange Virtual School
13.   Lake Silver Elementary School
14.   Oak Hill Elementary School
15.   Rosemont Elementary
 
All student and staff remain safe.

