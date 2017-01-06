Five dead after Fort Lauderdale Airport shooting News Five dead after Fort Lauderdale Airport shooting An airport passenger pulled a gun from his luggage and opened fire in a crowded luggage line at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport this afternoon, killing five people and injuring eight others before deputies caught up with him.

- An airport passenger pulled a gun from his luggage and opened fire in a crowded luggage line at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport this afternoon, killing five people and injuring eight others before deputies caught up with him.

The shooting began just before 1 p.m. in a baggage claim area. Video posted on social media showed several victims on the floor next to baggage carousels, badly injured and bleeding. Some bystanders were tending to the wounded, while others wandered around, seemingly bewildered.

"Casings were flying all around us," one woman said in the footage.

Chip LaMarca, a Broward County commissioner who was briefed on the attack by the sheriff's office, told The Associated Press that the shooter had arrived aboard a Canadian flight with a gun in a checked bag. However, the Canadian Embassy said the suspect did not arrive from Canada and was not on an Air Canada flight, but instead appeared to have flown from Anchorage, Alaska.

Witness John Schilcher told FOX News the person next to him fell to the ground when the gunman opened fire. He said other people started falling, and he then dropped to the ground with his wife and mother-in-law.

"The firing just went on and on," he recalled.

The gunman was arrested by a Broward County deputy after firing and reloading multiple times. Florida Senator Bill Nelson identified the suspect as Esteban Santiago and said he was carrying a military ID, but it was unclear if it was his.

"We don't know a motive at this point," Nelson stated. "This could well be someone who is mentally deranged, or in fact it could be someone who had a much more sinister motive that we have to worry about every day, and that is terrorism. We can't conclude that."

Former White House Press Secretary Ari Fleischer was among the first to report about the shooting. He began live-tweeting the situation at 12:57 p.m., saying "I'm at the Ft. Lauderdale Airport. Shots have been fired. Everyone is running."

I'm at the Ft. Lauderdale Airport. Shots have been fired. Everyone is running. — Ari Fleischer (@AriFleischer) January 6, 2017

The airport soon confirmed via Twitter that an "ongoing incident" was taking place in the Terminal 2 baggage claim.

News helicopters hovering over the scene showed hundreds of people standing on the tarmac as an ambulance drove by and numerous law enforcement officers rushed to the scene.

A later alert from the TSA warned of an active shooter and instructed everyone at the airport to "shelter in place," but deputies eventually said it was a false alarm.

The airport is now closed and the FAA says a ground stop remains in place. Arriving flights within 50 miles were being allowed to land, but others were being diverted to other airports around the state, including some as far as Tampa.

Governor Rick Scott hurried to Fort Lauderdale to be briefed by law enforcement on the situation. He had already spoken with President-elect Donald Trump, who tweeted "thoughts and prayers" for the victims.

Monitoring the terrible situation in Florida. Just spoke to Governor Scott. Thoughts and prayers for all. Stay safe! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2017

Security at airports around the country was being beefed up in response to the mass shooting. Additional armed officers were visible at airports from Tampa to Boston to Phoenix.

Stay with FOX as this story develops.

Information from the Associated Press and FOX News Channel was used in this report.