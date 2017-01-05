Deputies: Man spied on detective in Publix bathroom [ ] Hide Caption [ ] Show Caption HCSO photo News Deputies: Man spied on detective in Publix bathroom Deputies say a detective nabbed a creeper who tried to record her inside the women's bathroom at a grocery store in Riverview on Wednesday.

According to the sheriff's office, a plainclothes female detective spotted a man walk into the women's room at the Publix on Highway 301. The detective decided to follow the man inside; she entered a stall and locked it behind her.

Before long, she says she spotted a shadow that looked like someone holding a phone, trying to record her. That's when she "utilized her own surveillance equipment," a sheriff's office report stated, to confirm that the man was indeed recording her.

The detective arrested the man, who later admitted he had taken video of her without her permission. James McEwen, 28, faces a charge of sex offense video voyeurism.

Detectives plan to search his phone to see if there are any other victims. They are asking for anyone who suspects they may be a victim to contact the sheriff's office at 813-247-8200.