Pedstrians struck, 1 killed in John Young Parkway crash News Pedstrians struck, 1 killed in John Young Parkway crash Two pedestrians were struck by a car in a crash on John Young Parkway at Oak Ridge Road, Orange County Fire Rescue said.

The crash shut down northbound lanes of John Young Parkway while personnel investigated the incident but has since been reopened.

The two adult male victims were taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center, where one was pronounced dead, authorities said. The other man remains listed in stable condition.

