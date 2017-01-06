Fire tears through home in Orange County neighborhood News Fire tears through home in Orange County neighborhood Firefighters in Orange County responded to an early morning fire that tore through a 4,000-square-foot home near the Bay Hill Golf Course.

- Firefighters in Orange County responded to an early morning fire that tore through a 4,000-square-foot home near the Bay Hill Golf Course.

The fire was reported in an unoccupied home at about 3 a.m. in the Bay Point Drive area south of Apopka Vineland Road.

When emergency personnel arrived, they found the second story of the building fully involved in flames, Orange County Fire Rescue reported.

The home was being renovated at the time of the fire and no one was inside, officials said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.