7 American Airlines flight attendants treated in Florida

- American Airlines says seven flight attendants have been treated at a Florida hospital after complaining that a strange odor on their plane gave them headaches.

An airline spokeswoman said Tuesday that the employees were treated and released. Alexis Aran Coello said none of the passengers on the flight from Charlotte, North Carolina, to Orlando, Florida, complained of symptoms.

Fort Worth-based American said an Airbus A330 with 89 passengers and a crew of 10 landed safely late Monday night in Orlando. According to the airline, medical personnel checked the crew members at the airport and cleared them, but the employees asked to be taken to the hospital early Tuesday.

American says the plane was being checked by maintenance workers.