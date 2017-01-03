Stabbing investigation underway in Volusia County News Stabbing investigation underway in Volusia County Deputies said a man was stabbed in the chest after an argument at a family gathering in Deltona on Monday night.

Volusia County Sheriff's Office spokesman Andrew Gant tells FOX 35 the victim, whose name has not yet been released, was taken to Central Florida Regional Hospital in critical condition, with life-threatening injuries.

Deputies arrested David Ramsey on the 600 block of Hartley Avenue in Deltona just before midnight.

That was about 22 minutes after the Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call reporting the stabbing.

According to Gant, witnesses told responding deputies a fight broke out after an argument between the suspect and the victim, with the victim stabbed in the chest.

Deputies say the suspect was also taken to the hospital after complaining of chest pains following his apprehension by a Sheriff’s Office K-9 unit.

Tuesday morning, Gant told FOX 35 he was waiting to hear about a condition update for the victim.

According to Gant, charges are pending. Stay tuned to FOX 35 for more on this developing story.