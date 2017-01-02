7-month-old boy's death under investigation in Pinellas

- Tampa Bay-area authorities are investigating the death of a 7-month-old boy.

According to a statement from the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office, Mayson Wirth was found unresponsive early Saturday at his St. Pete Beach home.

Detectives said 41-year-old Michelle Wirth woke her son around 2 a.m. to administer an Albuterol breathing treatment and put him back to bed. When Wirth came to wake Mayson for another treatment at 6 a.m., he was not breathing.

The sheriff's office said Wirth called 911. Paramedics took Mayson to a hospital, where he died Saturday afternoon.

Detectives said Mayson had no obvious signs of injury or trauma. According to the sheriff's office, Mayson had been treated Thursday at a hospital for a respiratory issue.