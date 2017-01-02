Bullets fly into Orlando homes after drive-by shooting News Bullets fly into Orlando homes after drive-by shooting Shocking and scary moments for people inside a Parramore townhouse building after bullets went flying through their bedroom window early Monday morning.

Diane Wright told FOX 35's David Williams that she and her boyfriend, Red Bauman, were home when shooting started.

"I was watching TV and I was about to go to the bathroom. I heard some shooting come through the window," Wright said.

Wright showed FOX 35 the damage inside her home. Broken glass, a large hole in the dresser, and the wall could be seen. Wright said the bullet was still lodged in her bedroom wall Monday morning.

"It's a good thing I wasn't standing up or it would have hit me," she explained.

Orlando Police said they arrived at 3:12 a.m., in response to a shooting call at in the 600 block of West Washington Street.

OPD said when they arrived, it was determined unknown suspect(s) fired several shots from an unknown type vehicle, and headed in an unknown direction.

An OPD spokesperson said bullets went through 3 units of the multi-family housing building, and 2 of the units at this location were occupied. Thankfully no one was struck or injured as a result. The third unit was unoccupied. Several bullets were lodged in the walls of these residences.

The investigation is ongoing.