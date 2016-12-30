Orlando police investigating apartment shooting News Orlando police investigating apartment shooting Orlando Police are on scene and investigating a shooting in south Orlando overnight.

The incident happened just after 3 a.m. at the Oak Grove Apartments.

Police tell FOX 35 they responded to a report of shots being heard in the area. While searching the area officers discovered a victim but have yet to release information on the victim’s condition.

Neighbors told Fox 35 they did not know if the victim was still alive, and they were shocked and surprised by the shooting.

This story is developing.