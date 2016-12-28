Two young sisters killed in OBT crash

- A tragedy happening just days after Christmas, Florida Highway Patrol is now investigating after troopers say two young sisters, just 10 and 12 years old, were killed when their car hit an SUV on Orange Blossom Trail Wednesday afternoon.



Troopers say the two sisters were passengers in a Pontiac sedan drive by their mother, April Gallon. Investigators say Kayla Johnson,10, was in the front and her sister Jasmin Johnson, 12, was in the back – the family was traveling Northbound on Orange Blossom Trail at Brownell street



“For unknown reason, it left the roadway it traveled into the center median and into the path of Cadillac escalade which was traveling southbound,” said Lt. Mark Castleberry with Florida Highway Patrol.



According to troopers the front of the Escalade hit the passenger side of the Pontiac sending it over the guardrail and into a ditch, the 10-year-old died at the scene, and the 12-year-old died at the hospital, the drivers of both vehicles had minor injuries.



“When I kept looking I saw the two cars, was right there across the highway," said Norberto Romero who works near the scene of the crash.



Romero said they're been several accidents in the same spot in the past



“I believe every month you have something similar like that, so they have to see what they can do about it,” Romero said.



Troopers spent hours retracing the scene to try and figure out exactly why happened, meanwhile they say they feel for the family impacted.



"Our deepest thoughts go to the family, especially at a time like this with the holiday and the new year coming around the corner, it's understandably tragic," said Lt. Castleberry.



The crash remains under investigation.