Russell Athletic Bowl kicks off Wednesday in Orlando News Russell Athletic Bowl kicks off Wednesday in Orlando Thousands of college football fans will be filling Camping World Stadium for the Russell Athletic Bowl as the West Virginia Mountaineers take on the Miami Hurricanes.

Having three Bowl games in Orlando this year has been big "eye opener" for local businesses, happy to welcome fans.

"We're here to support the West Virginia Mountaineers on to victory," Merideth McClain said.

Two weeks ago UCF took on Arkansas State in the Cure Bowl and on New Year’s Eve Louisville takes on LSU in the Buffalo Wild Wings Bowl.

“There's so much to do around here. It's close to Disney, it's close to Universal so they really enjoy coming for the excitement of it," fan Anita Intindola said.

Florida Citrus Sports CEO Steve Hogan says the Bowl games typically generate $35 to $45 million, but the local economic impact is even more.

"I would expect that bowl month is easily in the $100 million range total," Hogan said.

65 percent of the people that come to watch the Bowl games here are from out of town, according to Florida Citrus Sports.

"I think the real hidden gem about Bowl month is the exposure. You think about the hours and the social media impact and all the eyes on Orlando and say wow looks pretty great down there I think we should go," Hogan said.

To top off bowl season, the NFL Pro Bowl will also be coming to Camping World Stadium in January, scoring big for Orlando, as well as the fans enjoying the city.

The Russell Athletic Bowl starts at 5:30 p.m. and tickets are still available.