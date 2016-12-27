2 shot, wounded in road rage incident News 2 shot, wounded in road rage incident Orlando police are investigating an apparent road rage incident that ended in the parking lot of the Bass Pro Shop on Monday.

Police met with two victims that had been shot in the area of Millenia Blvd and Oakridge Rd shortly before officials arrived.

A suspect shot at the drive and passenger of another vehicle four times while driving a newer model gray Toyota.

The driver sustained a bullet glaze to their left forearm and there were 4 bullet holes in the driver's side door of the vehicle.

There were non-life threatening injuries sustained by both victims.

The suspect is unknown and the investigation continues after being turned over to the Orlando Police Department Assault and Battery Unit.