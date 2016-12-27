Teens accused of multi-county crime spree News Teens accused of multi-county crime spree Daytona Beach police say a 16-year-old is the alleged mastermind of a crime spree that went from Orlando, through Daytona Beach and into Ormond Beach.

A man working at the Mayan Inn in Daytona Beach called 911 on Monday night after two men cornered him after finishing his shift.

One of the suspects pulled a gun on the victim while the other took his wallet, cellphone and tools he used for work before fleeing.

Thanks to the victim’s quick thinking police were able to catch up with the suspects after the victim got their tag number, which belonged to a stolen Hyundai from Orlando.

Police followed the teenagers through Daytona and into Ormond Beach. Police say the suspects ran into several cars along the way, causing damage to at least half of a dozen.

Eventually the suspects ran into a tree at the corner of US-1 and Granada.

Police arrested the 16-year-old who was taken to juvenile detention and 18-year-old Malik Campbell.