Two killed in plane crash at Spruce Creek Fly-In [ ] Hide Caption [ ] Show Caption Courtesy: Jane Loewinger News Two killed in plane crash at Spruce Creek Fly-In Two people were killed Tuesday evening when their plane crashed into a front yard in the Spruce Creek Fly-In community of Port Orange.

The crash of the 2009 single-engine Epic LT happened just before 6 p.m. in the area of 22 Taxiway Lindy Loop. One of the witnesses who reported the crash told a dispatcher he saw the aircraft fly into the fog, and that the plane was “in an inverted flat spin when he came out of the fog.”

“He came right over the house – I knew he was in trouble,” the caller said.

The plane crashed into a yard but missed striking any homes in the neighborhood. No injuries were reported by anyone on the ground.

The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board were notified of the crash to investigate the circumstances.

The identities of the two people killed will be released in an update after their next of kin are notified of their deaths.