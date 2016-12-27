Busy travel days begin at OIA News Busy travel days begin at OIA Orlando International Airport (OIA) officials expect Tuesday to be the year's second busiest travel day with 140,000 people expected to fly.

- Orlando International Airport (OIA) officials expect Tuesday to be the year’s second busiest travel day with 140,000 people expected to fly.

"Orlando was great! Always great," said Luchiana Thomas of Houston, who was heading home with her family.

OIA is America's 14th busiest airport with 1100 flights arriving or departing Tuesday alone.

"I'm happy to go home!" said Robert Michaud of Maine.

An OIA spokesman tells FOX 35 there haven't been spikes in delays or cancellations. A TSA spokesperson says there have been no excessive wait times either.

Officials credit advanced planning and additional staffing – and passengers have noticed.

"It’s going a little bit faster than most times that we've gone in the past," Thomas explained.

According to TSA, that is partly because most travelers stuck to posted rules, including not putting wrapped packages in their luggage.

"I did have a wrapped gift on the way down and it did get unwrapped." said Kristen Gonzalez of Baltimore.

Officials expect December 28 to be even busier with more than 142,000 people traveling through OIA.