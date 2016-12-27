OCSC's Rawlins steps down from President of day-to-day operations

- Orlando City SC’s CEO Alex Leitao will assume the Club’s day-to-day operational responsibilities effective immediately with Club Founder, Phil Rawlins, taking up a new position of Life-President.

Rawlins will remain with Orlando City and continue to be an Orlando City Board Member, representing the Club on all League Boards (MLS, NWSL, USL).

Leitao, a Board of Directors member since 2012 who became the Club’s CEO in the beginning of the 2016 season, will report directly to the Board with this expanded role.

“The opening of the stadium in March is the final piece in the jigsaw puzzle. With the stadium complete I have accomplished all that I promised the community of Central Florida when I arrived in Orlando in 2010. We now have a very strong management team in place for Orlando City, Orlando Pride and Orlando City B, and it’s the right time for me to take some time for myself,” Rawlins said.

“For the past nine years, three in Austin and six here in Central Florida, I have given my all, 24/7, to building this soccer club. During that time, we have won numerous awards and are considered to be a model for both minor league success and Major League Soccer expansion. I am incredibly proud of all that we have achieved.”

“When Phil told me his desire to leave the day-to-day operations, I was saddened by his decision. He has made an enormous contribution to both this Club and the Orlando community. I wish Phil great success with whatever he decides to do next. I have all trust in Alex and his team to continue the story of success that Phil built,” Majority Owner Flavio Augusto da Silva said.

Augusto da Silva will not replace the Presidential position and has named Rawlins the Club’s Life-President, serving as a consultant and ambassador.