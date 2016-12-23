Deland man dies after battle with robber News Deland man dies after battle with robber Volusia County investigators are searching for a burglar who injured an elderly man in a confrontation so badly he later died.

- Volusia County investigators are searching for a burglar who injured an elderly man in a confrontation so badly he later died.

"Nice, friendly, hard working."

That's how neighbor Gary Frangiamore describes Carl Husfeld.

Frangiamore says his mother and Carl used to date, in fact he says Carl moved to this area to be closer to her.

Frangiamore says he's numb, knowing that the neighbor he's known for so long was taken off of life support on Thursday.

"He moved to be near my mom. He used to live on Minnesota Avenue, and yeah they were kind of sweet on each other for a little while, I'm just really stunned," Frangiamore said.

Investigators with the Volusia County Sheriff's Office say the 87-year-old was hurt when a man broke into his home on December 8.

Husfeld told deputies he was hit in the face by a door during a struggle with the suspect, who then took off.

Investigators say Husfeld was bleeding profusely from his nose. He was taken to the hospital and treated for fractures to bones in his face.

Frangiamore says he's not surprised Husfeld tried to protect his home.

Call CrimeStoppers will any information on the suspect in this case.